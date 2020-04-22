Shirley Mae Stiltner, 83, Defiance, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born January 29, 1937, to Robert and Gladys (Carico) Salyers in War, West Virginia. On February 21, 1959, she married Charlie Stiltner, who resides in Defiance.
Shirley was a member of First Assembly of God in Defiance. She worked for several years as a bookkeeper for Arnold Haviland Company. Shirley enjoyed reading, playing Sudoku, and was a prayer warrior.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Charlie Stiltner of Defiance; her daughters, Sharyn (Thomas) Hadjithomas and Sheila (Mark) Copher, and her son, Kenn Stiltner, all of Texas. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn (the late Joe) Snead and Millie (Cameron) Davis, all of Grundy, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ella E. Edwards, Peggy Cochran, and Lucille Raines; and grandson, Ryan Stiltner.
Visitation will be private for immediate family only at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, April 24, 2020, at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to First Assembly of God. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
