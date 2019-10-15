LIBERTY CENTER — Shirley Ann Sloan, 71, Liberty Center, entered Heaven on October 9, 2019.
Shirley was the beloved mother of William "Bill" and Rebecca "Becky" Frost, and grandmother of Trevor Allen. She also is survived by her sister, Paula (Clarence) Taft; brothers, Archie Mead and John (Becky) Fredrick; and sister-in-law, Carol (the late Floyd) Mead.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Hartman Fredrick and Paul Fredrick; sister, Donna Kistner; brothers, Floyd and Harry Mead; nieces, Laurie Mead Zeller and Kelly Taft; and nephews, Terry Mead and John Fredrick.
A celebration of Shirley's Life will be held Saturday, October 19, from 5-10 p.m. at American Legion Post 265, 1105 N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.
American Cremation Events, Toledo, assisted the family with arrangements.
