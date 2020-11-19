Shirley Retcher

Shirley Ann Retcher, 83, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020,, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born June 22, 1937, to Ralph and Gladys (Leathers) Vogel in Defiance, Ohio. Shirley was a 1956 graduate of Defiance High School. On June 3, 1956, she married Robert L. Retcher, who preceded her in death on January 5, 2018.
Shirley was a member of Zion's Lutheran Church and a life member of Eagles Aerie 372, VFW Post 3360, AMVETS Post 1991 and Moose Lodge 2094 auxiliaries. She loved bowling with the Maag's Cafe Team, casino trips and bus tours. Shirley and Robert were very supportive fans of Defiance High School sports, and she enjoyed the DHS Band of Class, and the Tinora High School Band. Shirley was also a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family at gatherings and reunions.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Michael (Michelle) Retcher and Mark Retcher, all of Defiance; her granddaughter, Amanda (Cody Rhodes) Retcher; grandson, Bradley (Kali) Retcher; and brother, Eugene Vogel.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Retcher.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, with Pastor David Brobston officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
