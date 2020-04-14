NAPOLEON — Shirley Ann Prigge, 70, died at 9 a.m. Monday morning, April 13, 2020, in her rural Napoleon home.
Her Legacy… Shirley was born December 15, 1949, to Cloyce William (Red) and Lois Marie (Eberle) Waisner in Defiance. She graduated from Florida/Napoleon High School in 1967. On May 9, 1970, she married Terunce Lee Prigge in St. John’s United Church of Christ, Holgate. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Florida.
Her Family… Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Terry; children, Matt Prigge of Napoleon, Cindy (Jeff) Casserly of Napoleon, Jody (Kirk) Meller of Napoleon and Amy (TJ) Hershberger, Napoleon; and grandchildren, Nathan, MaKayla, Eric and Brooke. She was preceded in death by her parents; two infant brothers; two infant sisters; and a grandson, Derek Trey Meller.
Her Farewell Services… Because of health concerns, services will be private.
Contributions made in Shirley’s memory can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to send a special thank you to Shirley’s hospice caretakers, Lisa, Rian and Cody. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences. Shirley’s services have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate.
