Shirley Parker

Sherwood — Shirley Ann Parker, 72, of Sherwood, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Shirley was born November 5, 1948, in New London, Ohio, the daughter of the late Francis and Mamie (Bassler) Aschliman. She married Donald Parker on November 24, 1992, and he preceded her in passing on November 11, 2020. Shirley was a devoted homemaker, caring for the needs of her family. She enjoyed reading and working Sudoku puzzles.
Surviving are her three children: Jeffrey (Teresa Beck) Zellner of Sherwood, Sabrina (Dustin) Favourite of Montpelier and Tamara (Andrew Coy) Cully of Sherwood; five grandchildren: Levi Favourite, Zoe Favourite, Jesse Fonseca, Braden Cully and Willow Cully. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; one brother, Francis Aschliman Jr.; and one sister, Virginia Aschliman.
To honor Shirley's request, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm St., Sherwood.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
