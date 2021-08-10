Shirley Lewis

Defiance — Shirley Mae Lewis, 77, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on May 4, 1944, to the late Victor and Callie (Donalson) Greear in Coeburn, Virginia. In 1979 she married Lawrence Lewis, who preceded her in death in 2004. Shirley enjoyed her years spent at home with her family. Her hobbies included crafting, crocheting and quilting. Her most favorite thing in the world was her children and grandchildren.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her children: Elizabeth (Darold) Junge of Deshler, Ohio, Robert Girlie of Holland, Ohio, and Phillip (Stephanie) McGriley of Tennessee; her step-children: Brenda (Pat) Dodson of Defiance, Cindy (Dave) Gustwiller of Archbold, Ohio, Darrell Lewis of Defiance, Michael (Cheryl) Lewis of Holgate, Ohio, and Kenneth (Canina) Lewis of Defiance; her grandchildren: Blake, Chelsea, Joshua, Hannah, Alli, Grace and Lucas; and her canine friend Emmy.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Gale Carico, Opal Jones, Virginia Greear, Peggy Quillen, Jean Girlie, Colin Greear, Lester Greear and Elvin Greear.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Joann Alvarez officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
