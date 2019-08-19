Shirley Jean King, 87, Defiance, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Twin Rivers Care Center in Defiance.
She was born March 30, 1932, to Harry and Naomi (Heinz) Dwyer in Midland, Michigan. Shirley worked as an insurance agent. She enjoyed playing cards, gambling and shopping.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her two daughters, Debra (Webster Jr.) Hampton of Defiance, and Michele Powell of Suttons Bay, Mich.; grandson, Matthew (Kacey) Hampton of Defiance; granddaughter, Ashleigh Powell of Suttons Bay, Mich.; great-granddaughters, Piper and Prynn Hampton of Defiance; and two brothers, Larry (Marlene) Dwyer of Saginaw, Mich., and Harry (Mary) Dwyer of North Carolina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Janet Doyle, Judy Leonard, Deloris Copasi, Betty Arn, Sally Kuhlman and Joane Dwyer; her brother, Donald Dwyer; a brother and sister in infancy; and grandchildren, Stacy Hampton and Daniel Hampton.
Honoring Shirley’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time. The family would like to express special thanks to the staff members of Great Lakes Hospice and Twin Rivers for their loving and compassionate care.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
