Shirley Hagemeyer

CONTINENTAL — Shirley “Granny” Ann Hagemeyer, 84, of Continental, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Defiance Area CHP Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Bairdstown, Ohio, on August 20, 1937 to the late Alfred and Martha (Jones) McCartney.
Surviving are her two sons, Keith “Kathy” of Stockdale, Texas, and David of Columbus, Texas; three daughters, Terrie Vandebussche of Milton Center, Ohio, Kathy Gallagher of Continental, Ohio, and Pamela (Cecil) Valka of Yoakum, Texas; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with her brother, Bob (Letha) McCartney of North Baltimore, Ohio; and two sisters, Norma McCartney and Patty (Harvey) Creeger of Van Buren, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Hagemeyer; three brothers, Guy (Jo) McCartney, Junior (Hilda) McCartney, and Jackie (Butch); four sisters, Donna (Sissy) Billock (Bruno), Thelma Campbell Erford (Bill, Gilford, Bus), Laura (Lane) Jackson and Freda (George) Nungester.
Shirley worked for her granddaughter, Heather (David) McMonigal at Heather’s Day Care in Defiance, Ohio, in her later years. She enjoyed working for several years at Moo Moo’s and Tandy Brands in Texas and Kohls Distribution in Findlay, Ohio. She enjoyed every moment consumed in laughter with her family playing cards, dominoes and corn hole while listening to her favorites, Charlie Pride and Alan Jackson or just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature, especially hummingbirds.
She was a simple lady who enjoyed having perfectly manicured nails, and sipping coffee while reading Danielle Steel novels. Her favorite holiday has always been Christmas. She always enjoyed getting Christmas cards from friends and family. If you would like to send a card to be opened & read this year on Christmas Day for Granny, please send them to P.O. Box 95 Continental, Ohio 45831.
At her request, no services will be held at this time. There will be a spreading of her ashes on her parents’ and daughter, Cheryl’s graves this coming Mother’s Day 2022. Memorials can be made to the funeral home and online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
