SHERWOOD — Shirley A. Guilford, 86, Sherwood, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at SKLD Nursing Center, Bryan.
Shirley was born May 20, 1933, in Paulding, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy and Ruth (Grimes) Grunden. She was a 1951 graduate of Defiance High School. She married Roger James Guilford on May 10, 1952, in Delaware Bend, and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2004. Shirley was a claims specialist for the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services, where she worked for 20 years, retiring in 2000. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church–the Bend and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Fairview Athletic and Music Boosters. Shirley enjoyed reading, going out for dinner and then going to the movies. But most of all, she treasured the time she could spend with her family.
Surviving are her seven children, Pam (Gary) Jahnigen of Rushville, Indiana, Jim (GayLea) Guilford of Defiance, Deb (Frank) Guilford-Brown of Coldwater, Michigan, Mike (Sally) Guilford of Ottawa, Ohio, Gary (Terry) Guilford of Ney, Tom (Jane) Guilford of Sherwood and Sherril (Brian) Spangler of Brookville, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Raymond Jennings of Defiance and sister-in-law, Betty Guilford of Hicksville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; one daughter, Nancy Guilford; three grandsons, Aaron Michael Rath, Nathan Patrick Rath and Marcus Vonderembse; two great-grandchildren, Spencer Michael Rath and Guilford James Cursaro; and one sister, Judi Jennings.
Visitation for Shirley A. Guilford will be held from 2–8 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Funeral Mass for Shirley will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, in St. Isidore Catholic Church-The Bend, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to the Fairview Athletic Boosters or to St. Isidore Catholic Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
