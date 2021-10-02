BRYAN — A service celebrating the life of Shirley E. Fritz (b. 1932 – d. 2021) will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 9 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan, Ohio. Following the service, an open reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall until 5:30 p.m. All who knew Shirley are welcome. Masks required.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Fritz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

