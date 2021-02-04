Shirley Etter

Dupont — DUPONT — Shirley Martin Etter, 88, Dupont, died at 1:42 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born June 26, 1932, in Cloverdale, to the late Ivan Martin and Viola (Seivert) Martin Coffey. She married Harold "Skeet" Etter on January 24, 1950. They enjoyed traveling, trips with the Three Rivers Car Club, woodworking and spending time with their family and dogsitting with granddogs.
Shirley is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Michele "Shelly" and Jeffrey Kosch of Dupont; grandchildren, Josh (Krista) Crossgrove of Continental, Sara (William) Thomsen of Dupont, Scott (Ashley) Crossgrove of Ottoville, and Haley (Jeremy) Spears of Centerville, Ind. She cherished the visits from her great-grandchildren, Drew Crossgrove, Brady Thomsen, Olivia Crossgrove, Kendall Spears, Brynn Thomsen, Brice Spears, Ella Crossgrove, Brystol Thomsen, Lilliana Crossgrove and Lucas Crossgrove.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Skeet" Etter; her daughter, Christal Groff; and a son-in-law, Dave Groff.
Shirley worked in Washington, D.C., for the FBI, Baldwin Lima Hamilton, Eckert Meat Packing and retired as the Continental High School secretary in 1992. She served on the board of the Continental Community Library and was a member of the Ladies Education Club. She attended the Dupont Church of the Brethren.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. February 8, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Dupont. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Continental Branch Library. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
