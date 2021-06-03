Oakwood — Shirley E. Sholl, 81, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, May 31, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born on May 12, 1940, to Meldan and Gladys (Shaffer) Arend in Defiance, Ohio. On November 24, 1967, she married Vincent Sholl, who survives.
Shirley was a faithful member of St. Mary Junction Catholic Church, and most recently St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. She worked as a secretary at various businesses around the Defiance area. Shirley enjoyed her time spent as a Defiance County Hospice Volunteer. She was an avid bridge player, and she enjoyed crossword puzzles and crypt-a-quote puzzles. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 53 years, Vincent Sholl of Oakwood, Ohio, her daughters, Angie (Owen) Dangler of Bryan, Ohio, and Nicole Shomsky of Defiance, and her son, Tony Sholl of Antwerp, Ohio. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and her sisters, Mary (Richard) Batt and Ruth Ann Coressel, all of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Richard and Robert Arend, her sister, Alice Quint, and son-in-law, Mark Shomsky.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father James Morman officiating. Entombment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church, or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
