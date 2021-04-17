Shirley Cereghin

DEFIANCE—Shirley A Cereghin of Defiance Ohio passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021, at home.
Shirley was born August 10, 1949, in Defiance Ohio, the youngest daughter of the late Emery and Margaret (Lantow) Speiser. She attended and graduated from Tinora High School in 1967.
Shirley worked as a home health aide for most of her working years. She was always worried about others and helping them professionally and outside of work. Shirley had an extreme love for her grandchildren, spending most of her free time with them. She enjoyed reading and crocheting.
Surviving are her husband James J. Cereghin; two children, Jeff (Rosalie) Spoor of Defiance and Stacie (Jamie) Seals of Arizona; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and beloved friends. Shirley was proceeded in death by her parents; one son Kenneth Spoor; four brothers, Kenneth Speiser, Leroy Speiser, Charles Speiser, Lavon Speiser and one sister Nancy Smith.
Shirley has wished to be cremated and there will be a blessing of the ashes at Olive Branch Church, date to be announced later.
The family asks you to join them in gathering this Sunday April 18 from 12-4 p.m. for a memorial at The Emerald Fox Club, 18865 Road 111 in Junction, Ohio.
There will be a celebration of life August 8, 2021, in honor of Shirley’s birthday and life’s accomplishments.
