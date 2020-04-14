HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Shirley A. Brown, 80, Huntington and formerly of Defiance, Ohio, went to be with her Lord Friday, April 10, 2020, at noon at home.
She was a bank teller at City Loan and Sky Bank in Defiance. She was a member of Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, a volunteer for Defiance Hospice Auxiliary, and an avid bowler and card player.
Shirley was born March 3, 1940, in Somerset, Pa., a daughter of Walter and Evaline (Hottle) Moon. On May 21, 1976, she married her beloved husband, Henry “Dee” Brown. He passed away Feb. 17, 2016. She is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Dale) Rice of Huntington, Ind.; a son, Steven (Claudia) Baughman of Lakeland, Florida; a granddaughter, Monica Rice of McPherson, Kan.; two stepgrandchildren; three great-stepgrandchildren; a sister, Phyllis Paul of Sherwood, Ohio; two nieces and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, David Baughman; and sister, Nancy Moon.
A drive-by visitation will be held Friday, April 17, from 3-6 p.m. at Deal-Rice Funeral Home-Huntington Chapel, and Saturday, April 18, from 10-11 a.m. at Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren, 06970 Domersville Road, Defiance. A graveside service will follow in Poplar Ridge Cemetery. Pastor Ben Polzin will officiate.
Preferred memorials are to Poplar Ridge Church and Defiance Hospice or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, c/o Deal-Rice Funeral Home, 338 E. Washington St., Huntington, Ind. 46750.
