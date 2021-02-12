AUBURN, Ind. — Sherry L. Carmer, 63, Auburn, Ind., formerly of Defiance, died Friday, February 12, 2021, at her home.
Sherry was born October 5, 1957, in Defiance. Sherry had worked at United Steelworkers International and Plastech in Bryan, serving as the union president. Sherry enjoyed baking, gardening, tropical vacations, and line dancing with Kessler’s Kountry Line Dancing.
She is survived by her husband, Brett Carmer of Auburn, Ind.; sons, Ken (Angie Johnson) Sizemore of Helena, Mont., and Kevin Sizemore of Defiance; daughter, Kendra (Jeff) Keasler of Defiance; stepdaughters, Stephanie Mocherman of Auburn, Ind., and Andrea Banks of Ashley, Ind.; sisters, Cindy (David) Davis of New Castle, Ind., and Tammey (Mark) Norden of Napoleon; brother, Rob (Sara) Baldridge of Defiance; and 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Carol Baldridge; and a brother, Mike Baldridge.
Visitation for Sherry will be held Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn, Ind. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, with visitation one hour prior at the funeral home. Pastor Max Begley will be officiating. Face masks will be required while at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn, at a later date. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
