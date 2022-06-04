DELTA — Sherry L. Brogan, 73, of Delta, Ohio, passed away May 25, 2022.
Sherry was born to Samuel and Irene (Gonyer) Helms on July 14, 1948, at Mercy St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo, Ohio. Sherry married the love of her life, Ronald Brogan on May 2, 1965, in Neapolis, Ohio.
Sherry had three beautiful children, Ronald (Justine) Brogan II, of Delta, Ohio, John (Christine) Brogan of Gibsonburg, Ohio, and Susan (Lee Goodwin) Brogan of Napoleon, Ohio; grandchildren, John Brogan II and Kennedi Brogan. Sherry was the oldest of six children. She is survived by her sisters, Samra Adams and Jeane Helms both of Hillsboro, Ohio.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronand, infant son, Kerry Lee Brogan, grandson, Noah Brogan, granddaughter, Nacole Lucas and siblings, Samuel Helms II, Janet Weaks and James Helms.
Sherry enjoyed life by traveling around and spending time with her family. She babysat most of her life for numerous people.
Graveside services for Sherry will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Hanneman Funeral Home-Grand Rapids is honored to serve Sherry’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sherry Brogan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.