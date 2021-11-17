Sherri Leavell

Hicksville — Sherri L. Leavell, 63, of Hicksville, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Sherri was born July 13, 1958, in Marion, Indiana, daughter of John and Beatrice (Hughes) Hickman. She was a 1977 graduate of Eastside High School. Sherri married Mark Leavell on November 7, 1981, in Trinity United Methodist Church, Hicksville, and he survives. Sherri worked as a machine operator at Rieke Corporation for 36 years. Along with her husband, she was a member of West Milford Church of Christ, Hicksville. Sherri enjoyed reading, watching movies, shopping and spending time with her family, especially her nine grandchildren.
Sherri is survived by her husband, Mark Leavell of Hicksville, Ohio; two children, Chad (Jennifer) Leavell of Hicksville, Ohio, Kristen (Ryan) Zimmerman of Wauseon, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Collin, Addelynn, Camden, Brody, Hannah, Carson, Caden, Colten and Case; her father, John Hickman of Hicksville, Ohio; two sisters, Kay Jameison of Fort Wayne, Indiana; twin sister, Terri (Pat) Lortie of Antwerp, Ohio; brother, Mike (Patricia) Hickman of Angola, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Tammy Hickman of Spencerville, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Hickman, and a brother, Alan Hickman.
Visitation for Sherri L. Leavell will be held Friday, November 19, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dan Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Lost Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials in Sherri's honor be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
