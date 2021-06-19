DEFIANCE — Sherree L. Griffith, 62, of Defiance, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
She was born November 29, 1958, in Seymour, Indiana, to Paul Joseph Higi and Patty Lou Shoup. She enjoyed time with family and friends, camping, fishing, canoeing, concerts, bingo, motorcycles and football. She lived for her family, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She was a member of the Eagles. She worked hard all of her life. She lived life to the absolute fullest, without any limits. She was vibrant, kindhearted, loving, and always positive.
She is survived by her father, Paul Joseph Higi of Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter Jessica (Richard) Branham of Defiance; son, Maynard Depew Jr of Indiana; six grandchildren, Paige, Logan, Chelsea, Chloe, Ethan, and Brooklynn; three great-grandchildren, four sisters, LaVonne, Traci, Vicki, and Terri; one brother, Joseph; and many nieces and nephews. Family will hold a celebration of life without any funeral services. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
