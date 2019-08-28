Sheila Lyons

Sheila A. Lyons, 57, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center of Toledo.
She was born in Logan, West Virginia, on December 3, 1961, to Larry H. and Margaret (Cremeans) Maynard. She was a Napoleon High School graduate. She married the love of her life, Danny Lyons, on May 20, 2006, in Napoleon. He preceded her in death in July of 2008.
Sheila enjoyed playing bingo, reading, shopping, doing crafts, and coloring in adult coloring books. She liked being outside, looking at the flowers and soaking up the sunshine. The one thing she loved the most was spending time with her family, grandchildren and dogs. She never met a stranger and will be remembered for her good heart.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Maynard; children, Megan Phillips of Grand Rapids, Ohio, and Ryan Birr of Napoleon, Ohio; grandchildren, Sapphire, Hayden, Cali, Avalyn and Kashton; and a great-grandchild on the way. She also is survived by her sister, Sherrie Maynard of Napoleon, Ohio; and her beloved dog companion, Kissy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Lyons; and father, Larry H. Maynard.
Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary of Napoleon (333 W. Main St) from 9 a.m.-noon. Funeral services will immediately follow at the mortuary. Pastor Ben Sheaffer will be officiating the services. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery of Napoleon.
Memorials in Sheila’s memory may be made to the Henry County Humane Society, American Diabetes Association or the American Liver Cancer Foundation. Friends are invited to share a memory of Shelia and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.