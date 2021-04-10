Sheila J. Black

Defiance — Sheila Jean Black, 63, of Defiance, entered the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
She was born on April 10, 1957, to the late Shelby (Clawson) and John A. Black Sr. in Defiance, Ohio. Sheila was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church. She worked for several years at General Motors in Defiance until her retirement in 1996, and was a member of UAW 211. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family while spreading the Word of God. Sheila had a caring heart and a giving soul, and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Sheila is survived by her brothers: John Black, Jr. of Sherwood, Ohio, and Joe Black of Bryan, Ohio, her sister, Sharon Grond of Defiance, and twelve nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Cynthia Holifield, her brother-in-law, Dave Grond, two nephews, and one niece.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Isaac Shelton Jr. officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.