Sheila J. Black

Defiance — Sheila Jean Black, 63, of Defiance, entered the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

She was born on April 10, 1957, to the late Shelby (Clawson) and John A. Black Sr. in Defiance, Ohio. Sheila was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church. She worked for several years at General Motors in Defiance until her retirement in 1996, and was a member of UAW 211. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family while spreading the Word of God. Sheila had a caring heart and a giving soul, and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Sheila is survived by her brothers: John Black, Jr. of Sherwood, Ohio, and Joe Black of Bryan, Ohio, her sister, Sharon Grond of Defiance, and twelve nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Cynthia Holifield, her brother-in-law, Dave Grond, two nephews, and one niece.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Isaac Shelton Jr. officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Black as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries