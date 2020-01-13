TROY — Sharon Lee (Roehrig) Myers went to be with the Lord Jan. 9, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 15, 1946, to the late Norman E. Sr. and Rose M. (Lange) Roehrig. Sharon is survived by sons, Michael (Elizabeth) of McMinnville, Ore., and Craig (Kendra) Myers and daughter, Richmond, Ky.; daughter, Cheryl (Scott) Yablonski, Springfield, Ohio; companion, Paul (Cork) Fenter, Troy, Ohio; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Hayley, McKenzie and Lucas Myers and Hunter McMurtry; her siblings, N. Eugene (Sharon Kay) Roehrig Jr. of Greeley, Colol., Mark (Nancy) Roehrig of Defiance, Ohio, Elaine (Mike) Bodi of Temperance, Mich., Janice (Erik) Johansen of Defiance, Ohio, and Matthew Roehrig, Carolina Beach, N.C.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Ayersville High School and enjoyed getting together with her high school friends. She attended St. John Lutheran Church, Tipp City, Ohio. She retired from Jackson Tube Service, Piqua, Sharon was an amazing mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was always there whenever needed.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Friends and family are welcome from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the memorial service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.
