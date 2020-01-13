TROY — Sharon Lee (Roehrig) Myers went to be with the Lord Jan. 9, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 15, 1946, to the late Norman E. Sr. and Rose M. (Lange) Roehrig. Sharon is survived by sons, Michael (Elizabeth) of McMinnville, Ore., and Craig (Kendra) Myers and daughter, Richmond, Ky.; daughter, Cheryl (Scott) Yablonski, Springfield, Ohio; companion, Paul (Cork) Fenter, Troy, Ohio; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Hayley, McKenzie and Lucas Myers and Hunter McMurtry; her siblings, N. Eugene (Sharon Kay) Roehrig Jr. of Greeley, Colol., Mark (Nancy) Roehrig of Defiance, Ohio, Elaine (Mike) Bodi of Temperance, Mich., Janice (Erik) Johansen of Defiance, Ohio, and Matthew Roehrig, Carolina Beach, N.C.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She graduated from Ayersville High School and enjoyed getting together with her high school friends. She attended St. John Lutheran Church, Tipp City, Ohio. She retired from Jackson Tube Service, Piqua, Sharon was an amazing mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was always there whenever needed.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Friends and family are welcome from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the memorial service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Sharon Myers, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home
1124 West Main St
Troy, OH 45373
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sharon's Visitation begins.
Jan 14
Memorial Service
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
6:00PM
Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home
1124 West Main St
Troy, OH 45373
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Sharon's Memorial Service begins.
Load entries