Sharon Meyer

WAPAKONETA — Sharon Anne Meyer, 85, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, died Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022, at Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen.
She was born July 18, 1936, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lowell and Doris (Ruger) Keener. On Dec. 28, 1957, she married Louis J. Meyer, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2021.
Survivors include a son, Craig Meyer, Delaware, Ohio, a daughter and son-in-law, Pam (Dean) Hobler, Wapakoneta; two granddaughters, Erin (Jason) Wenning and their sons, Haydon and Braydon, and Emily (Josh Zaccagino) Borsh and their daughter, Riley.
Sharon was a graduate of Hicksville High School and the Business College, Elkhart, Indiana. She was able to accompany her husband to Germany during his deployment with the U.S. Army. There, they enjoyed traveling throughout Europe. Sharon was a homemaker for many years until rejoining the work force as a guidance secretary at Wapakoneta High School. After retirement, they spent many winters in Haines City, Florida. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. Sharon was a member of the Wapakoneta Country Club, and thoroughly enjoyed the game of golf. She also belonged to many bridge clubs and enjoyed researching family genealogy.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Mon. June 6, 2022, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Ohio 501, Wapakoneta, with Vicar Deb Monnin and Pastor Steven Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m. until time of the service, Monday at the funeral home. Burial of Sharon’s and Lou’s cremated remains will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Grand Lake Hospice, the Animal Resource Foundation, or First English Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
