Sharon L. Ankney

Defiance — Sharon "Susie" Lynn Ankney was born on June 27, 1949, to Walter Eugene Strong and Hazel May (Lones) Strong in Logansport, Indiana. She graduated from Hicksville High School in 1968. She was employed at Dana Weatherhead in Antwerp, Ohio. This is where she met and fell in love with someone special in the maintenance department. She and Maynard "Buddy" Andrew Ankney joined in marriage before our Lord on July 14, 1973, in Hicksville, Ohio. They remained in love and devoted to one another until Buddy's passing on December 18, 2017. Sue was reunited with him and our Savior on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
The couple had two tall sons, Mark Andrew Ankney (Crystal) and Kevin Walter Ankney who survive. The family of four enjoyed many camping adventures and vacations together. Sue often shared scripture with her boys. Her faith in God was important to her. She also enjoyed sewing her own clothing, cooking, canning, baking, crocheting beautiful blankets, gardening lovely flowers, indulging in chocolate treats and spending time with her dogs. She was intelligent, funny, quick-witted and had an unwavering love for her family.
She is survived by her cherished brother Richard Lee Strong (Brenda). Sue took great pride in her grandchildren: Malia "Mo" Dawn, Leo "Bubba" Andrew and Eli Andrew Ankney. She was excited to welcome her step-grandchildren to the family, Kyrstin Elizabeth, Keisha Jocelyn and Austin Steven Goodnight; along with her step-great-granddaughter, Kendall Grace Carles. She entrusted the care of her precious Cairn Terrier, Daisy to her son Kevin. She was preceded to eternity by her beloved parents, loving husband and dearest sister Ruthann (Strong) Kirby.
A special thank you to the compassionate staff at Brookview Healthcare Center, Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice and Rev. Ruth Carter-Crist.
Arrangements respectfully made by the professionals at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. There will be a small private family graveside service. Donations in her memory may be made to Fort Defiance Humane Society or CHP Home Care and Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
