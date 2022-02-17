sharon hopkins

LIMA — Sharon Kathleen Hopkins , 81, went into the arms of Jesus at 5:57 p.m. on February 13, 2022, at Otterbein Cridersville.
Sharon was born on March 17, 1940, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Byron and Vergie Lovella (Wooten) Rasey. On August 19, 1962, she married the Rev. Larry D. Hopkins who preceded her in death on June 17, 2014.
Sharon was a graduate of Defiance College with a music major and Wright State University with an elementary education major. She taught music for 32 years, retiring in 2001. She served Parkway Schools, Paulding Schools and North Middle School in the Lima City School System. She was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Church in Lima. She served the Lord faithfully as a pastor’s wife. The family would like to give special thanks to Otterbein Cridersville for their wonderful care and to Dr. Hanna and St. Rita’s Hospice.
She is survived by her children, Cheri Estle, Lori (Keith) Belcher, Wendi (Jon) Phillips, Dr. Kevin (Connie) Hopkins; grandchildren, Preston (Ellie) Phillips, Mallory (Stephen) Dagher, Ben Estle, Sadie Estle, Marci Belcher, Blake Hopkins, Abigail Hopkins, Cora Hopkins; two brothers, the Rev. John (Charlotte) Rasey; sisters-in-law: Jan Rasey, Patricia Rasey, and Deborah Hopkins; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers: Byron Rasey, Bing Rasey and Cecil Rasey; sister-in-law, Jeanie Rasey; and brother-in-law, the Rev. Robert Hopkins.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Otterbein Cridersville, Cridersville, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at noon. The Rev. Jeff VanPutten and Chaplin Peter Citerin will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Open Door Christian School in Elyria to the school library, 8287 W. Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035.
Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.
