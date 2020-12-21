Sharon Frederick

Sharon M. Frederick, 81, Defiance, passed away Sunday morning, December 20, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born September 21, 1939, to Donald and Catherine (Rohrs) Meyers in Napoleon, Ohio. On June 21, 1958, she married Lynn R. Frederick, who survives. Sharon was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. She worked at Employee’s Own Federal Credit Union, was a manager of Midwest Federal Credit Union in Defiance, and retired as a manager of Beacon Mutual Credit Union in Lima, Ohio. She volunteered at the Thrift Store at ProMedica Defiance Hospital. Sharon enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and vacationing in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She loved to bake and spend time with her grandchildren.
Sharon will be sadly missed by her husband, Lynn Frederick of Defiance; her son, Stephen (Jodie Blanchard) Frederick of Wauseon, Ohio; her daughters, Cathy (Daniel) Knierim of Fayette, Ohio, Pamela (Mark) Kunesh of Defiance, and Sandra Swigris of Virginia Beach, Va. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and her brothers, Larry (Karen) Meyers of Maumee, Ohio, and Charles (Glenda) Meyers of Fayetteville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Robert Swigris; and her brother, James Meyers.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Masks and social distancing are required at the service. Burial will be private at Riverview Memory Gardens. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice or St. John’s Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
