Sharon Daniels

Silver Springs, FL — Sharon Orlea Daniels, age 82, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Florida.
She was born January 29, 1939, in Paulding County, Ohio, to parents Lloyd and Beatrice (Hoop) Dix. On April 13, 1959, she married Howard Daniels, who preceded her in death in 2009. Sharon was a devoted wife and mother who made a loving home for her family.
Sharon is survived by sons, Robert Daniels, Silver Springs, Florida and Jerry (Rose Ann) Daniels, Weirsdale, Florida; one brother, Robert Dix, Paulding, Ohio; one grandchild, Travis; and six great-grandchildren.
Sharon is also preceded in death by her parents and son, Michael Douglas Daniels.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at: www.denherderfh.com.
