Sharon Berryhill

Payne — Sharon Rose Berryhill, age 84, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Paulding County Hospital.
She was born December 2, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to parents Russell T. and Evelyn W. (Baumert) Gebhart. On July 7, 1952, she married John R. "Jack" Berryhill who preceded her in death in 2007.
Sharon worked at General Electric, Fort Wayne for 40 years, retiring in 2005. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Payne.
She is survived by daughters: Debra Rose (Chuck) Kipfer, Payne, Ohio, Sandra (Doug) Mize, Dyer, Indiana, Sheryl Crone, Payne Ohio and Tamara (Mitch) Rothenbuhler, Payne, Ohio; brothers: Bruce Gebhart and Roger (Dorothy) Gebhart both of Payne, Ohio; grandchildren: Bethany Rose (Greg) Parker, Katrina (John) Polizzi, Scott (Chingy Wong) Kipfer, Jonathan (Jessica Honeycutt) Mize, Jamison (Tiziana) Mize, Jessica (Benjamin) Hardy, Rachel (Frank) Jasso, Brooke Rothenbuhler, Andrew (Laura) Rothenbuhler; great-grandchildren: Chloe Rose, Brenna, Ryan, Megan, Jack, Evelyn, Vincent, Paytin and Claire.
Sharon is also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dianne Berryhill; brother, David Gebhart and granddaughter, Tara Morrison.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, Payne, Ohio with Pastor Fred Meuter officiating. Burial will be at Wiltsie Cemetery, Harrison Township, Payne, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
The family suggestions memorial contributions to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 42, Payne, OH 45880.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
