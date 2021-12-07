Sharleen Olson

BLUFFTON — Sharleen A. Olson, 84, passed away December 4, 2021.
Sharleen was born June 3, 1937, in Bluffton to the late Howard and Ruth (Moser) Basinger. On October 20, 1956, she married Arthur Olson who preceded her in death on August 9, 1992.
Sharleen was a 1955 graduate of Pandora-Gilboa High School and attended Bluffton College. She was a homemaker and had previously worked as a secretary. Sharleen was a member of St. John Mennonite Church, Pandora and also the Red Hat Society. She volunteered at the Et Cetera Shop in Bluffton and enjoyed reading, traveling and hummingbirds.
Survivors include two sons, Bruce (Maria) Olson of Carroll, Ohio, Tom Olson of Plain City, Ohio; three grandchildren, Nicole (Brooke) Warehime, Amy (Ryan) Hoffman, Mark Olson; and five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Larkin and Braddock Warehime, and Sawyer and Amelia Hoffman.
Sharleen was also preceded in death by her “second mother” who raised her, Dorothy Basinger and three brothers, Wayne Basinger, Dean Basinger and Dale Basinger.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. John Mennonite Church, Pandora, Pastor Paul Perkins officiating. Burial will be in Ayersville Cemetery at 2 p.m., Saturday. Visitation will be Friday, December 10, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton Senior Center, the Bluffton Public Library or to the St. John Mennonite Church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.
