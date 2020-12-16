KEYSTONE, Iowa — Sharen M. Schulte, 69, died November 28, 2020, at the Keystone Care Center in Keystone, Iowa, where she resided.
A private graveside service was held December 3, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton, Iowa, where her sister and mother are.
She was born January 13, 1951, to Grover C. and June L. (Jasin) Schulte. She attended Bryan School and her high school years graduated from Fairview High School, Sherwood, Ohio, and graduated with a BS degree from Defiance College, Defiance, Ohio.
After moving to Iowa, she taught Christian preschool alongside her mother. She enjoyed watching TBN and reading her Bible.
She is survived by her sister, Cheryl Gregor, Kent, Ohio; and local nieces and nephews, Tami Hill, Mike Otto, Jasin Otto and Nicole Shafei. She also has nephews from Texas: Randy, Shawn and Chad Schulte.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Grover A. Schulte, February 10, 1999, and twin sister, Karen Martin, on April 27, 2017.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 206 W. Bement St., Bryan, Ohio, with Rev Nicole Shafei officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your church or favorite charity.
