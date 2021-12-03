Shannon Beaverson

Wauseon — Shannon M. Beaverson, age 44, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born on February 11, 1977, to Danny Wallen and Karen Hahn in Napoleon, Ohio. Shannon worked at Johns Manville in Waterville, Ohio, for several years. She loved to travel and watch soap operas. Shannon adored her granddaughter and being with her family. She had a loving and assertive personality, was full of life, and was always very caring. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.

Shannon is survived by her mother, Karen (Ronald) Wolfrum of Defiance, her father, Danny Wallen of Napoleon, and her children, Megan (Jacob) Blackburn of Sherwood, and Austin Garza of Wauseon, Ohio. She also leaves behind her granddaughter, Paislee Pursifull, her loving significant other, Joe Phillips of Wauseon, and her siblings, Melissa (Jay) Hahn of Stryker, Ohio, Brian Wolfrum of Mark Center, Ohio, Brad (Tara) Wolfrum of Bryan, Ohio, and Shane (Jessica) Wolfrum of Defiance.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Wolfrum.

All services for Shannon will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

