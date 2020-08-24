Sebastian Castro, 38, Defiance, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio, from COVID-19.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., on August 17, 1982, the youngest of five children. Sebastian wore many hats as an executive at Rita Reimers.com, enjoyed playing video games, and had a true heart for animals as he rescued many.
Sebastian leaves behind his true love, Nicole (Woodson) Castro, whom he married on March 24, 2018. Also among survivors are numerous other family and friends he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Maria Lopez.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Sebastian’s life will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
