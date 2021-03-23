Scott St John

Paulding — Scott A. "Marmaduke" St John, 58, passed away Sunday March 14, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was co-owner of St John Tire Service, Paulding.
He was born January 24, 1963, to the late Russell and Betty St John. On April 16, 1994, he married Carmen (Nieto) St John, who survives. He was the very proud dad to his daughters, Alyssa (Joseph) Buchman and Courtney (Matt Crow) St John. He was also a proud Papa to Ava and Evelyn Buchman and grand dog, Milo. He is also survived by brothers, Steve (Melinda) St John and Kevin (Shelia) St John; and mother-in-law, Mary (the late Mike) Nieto. Scott also leaves behind many family members and friends whom he loved beyond measure.
Scott has lost his battle with cancer. Our family is grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by his parents and members of the family that have gone on before, and have welcomed him with joy and open arms. We are focusing on the life he lived more than the death he had and he had a great life!
"Grief is not a lack of faith, but rather, the price of love."
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Rev. Dave Meriweather officiating. He will be laid to rest in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Paulding.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Food Pantry of Paulding, or Paulding County Dog Kennel.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
