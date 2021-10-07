Scott Prowant

Continental — Scott David Prowant Sr., 50, of Continental, died at 11:34 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born on April 29, 1971, in Defiance, to the late John (David) and Lucretia (Mast) Prowant. On May 2, 1992, he married Julie Geckle, she survives in Continental.
Scott is also survived by eight children: Destiny (Joseph) Nicholson of Ney, Scott (Kijana) Prowant Jr., Christian (Hailey) Prowant, both of Continental, Sierra Prowant of Toledo, Trinity Prowant, Jensen Prowant, Shayden Prowant and Sawyer Prowant, all of Continental; eight grandchildren: Logan, Brody and Cora Nicholson, Skyler and Blythe Allen, Jules and Kirstine Prowant and Desiree Prowant; and a sister, Cheryl (Jim) Burkhart of Defiance.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, Mark and Greg Prowant and a sister, Shelly Coble.
Scott worked as a crew chief for Garcia Surveying.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Dupont Church of the Brethren with Pastor Doug Price officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and again on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.