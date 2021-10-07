Scott Prowant

Continental — Scott David Prowant Sr., 50, of Continental, died at 11:34 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on April 29, 1971, in Defiance, to the late John (David) and Lucretia (Mast) Prowant. On May 2, 1992, he married Julie Geckle, she survives in Continental.

Scott is also survived by eight children: Destiny (Joseph) Nicholson of Ney, Scott (Kijana) Prowant Jr., Christian (Hailey) Prowant, both of Continental, Sierra Prowant of Toledo, Trinity Prowant, Jensen Prowant, Shayden Prowant and Sawyer Prowant, all of Continental; eight grandchildren: Logan, Brody and Cora Nicholson, Skyler and Blythe Allen, Jules and Kirstine Prowant and Desiree Prowant; and a sister, Cheryl (Jim) Burkhart of Defiance.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Mark and Greg Prowant and a sister, Shelly Coble.

Scott worked as a crew chief for Garcia Surveying.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Dupont Church of the Brethren with Pastor Doug Price officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and again on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Prowant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries