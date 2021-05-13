Scott L. Keck

Defiance — It is with great sadness that the family of Scott Keck announces his passing on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the age of 69 years.
Scott was born on September 17, 1951, in Defiance, Ohio to Bernard and Alys (Kohart) Keck. He graduated from Oakwood High School in 1969 and later attended Bowling Green State University. Scott will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Hazel (Walters) Keck and his children, daughters Libby (Eric) Steeves, Mandy Keck (Chris Priest), and son Michael; brother, Steve (Cindy), sister Jennifer (Paul) Sheffer; mother, Alys; grandchildren, Jonathan and Olivia Steeves, Owen and Max Keck-Priest; best friends and fishing buddies, Jim Rensi, Jerry Hayes, Don Wannemacher, and Gary Konst. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Keck.
Scott's legacy in Defiance is as the founder and former owner of Keck's Market on the city's south side. Scott started Keck's Market (originally Village Market located in the Ranchland Village Market plaza) at the age of 20. Later, he moved the store to its current location in 1981 and changed the name to Keck's Market. It was a true convenience store as Scott strove to stock any item someone may need. Keck's Market was Scott's life's work. He rarely took a day off, or a vacation, and could be found at the store pretty much around the clock. He had decades-long relationships with many of his customers and took great pride in ordering items to serve their special requests. In 2016, after 43 years in business, Scott sold the store and retired due to failing health. Known as "Mr. Keck" to the neighborhood kids who rode their bikes to the store to purchase treats from the best candy aisle in town and maybe a Slush Puppie or big popsicle. Scott and Keck's Market live in the childhood memories of so many Defiance residents and both will always remain beloved by the community.
Scott was known for being a big fan and supporter of Defiance schools and athletics. Scott's contributions to Defiance High School sports were generous and unfailing. Honored by the Defiance High School Athletic Boosters with the "Pride of the Bulldogs" award in 2012, he rarely, if ever, turned down requests for donations. A lifelong Cleveland Indians fan, Scott was known to be a walking encyclopedia of baseball information and facts, from one of his favorite childhood players, Rocky Colavito, to the current lineup and everything in between. Scott was also an enduring Cleveland Browns fan (even through the worst of times) and certainly never found himself wearing tiger stripes.
At home, Scott was beloved by his family, though at times was known to be a bit of a prankster. Scott occasionally started in-house water fights with the kitchen sink sprayer that once, unfortunately, escalated to the garden hose. His kids knew to be prepared during meals to cover their drinks, as he would often crumple his napkin and throw it into their glasses. Scott was also known to ask for the hardest to find, rarest of gifts. He once asked for a Sister Mary Assumpta baseball card, which he did not receive, but the family would still be willing to graciously accept on his behalf. All mischief and kidding aside, Scott was a loving and dedicated husband and father, a good friend and soul. He had a long-running fondness for chocolate cake with penuche frosting and loved a good book.
The family would like to thank Mercy Defiance Clinic and Hospital for their great care over the past few years and CHP Home Care & Hospice in Defiance for their compassionate and attentive care.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.
Donations in Scott's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, CHP Hospice, Defiance City Schools, or donor's choice. Online condolences c an be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
