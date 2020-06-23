Saul Obed Lopez Rocha, 24, Defiance, Ohio, moved on to a better life hand in hand with his grandfather, Arturo Lopez Castro, on June 18, 2020.
Born on March 18, 1996, in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico, he was the loving son of Rebeca Rocha and Luis Lopez Sr. Saul had many nicknames because of his funny personality — "Proculo," "El Guapo," "Pepepecho," "Lencho," "Gordo/Gono" and "Oreo."
We will remember his kindness, open smile and limitless generosity, particularly with his daughter, Ava, whom he loved with his whole soul. His free-spirited personality never failed to put a smile on anyone he met, and he was always willing to be there whenever and wherever he was needed, particularly as a father, partner, son, brother, cousin and friend.
We ask our Lord to welcome him with open arms where Saul can find the peace he deserves and to help us with the sorrow of his passing. He is survived by his loving daughter, Ava Lopez; his partner, Brooke Bechtol; his mother, Rebeca Rocha; his father, Luis Lopez; his brothers, Luis and Victor; his sister and his brother-in-law, Julie and Matthew Roehrig; his nephew and nieces, Emiliano, Naomi, Rubi Roehrig; his cousins more like brothers and best friends, Ulises and Ivan Chagoyan; and numerous other extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Guadalupe Villalobos and Ramon Rocha, and Esperanza Sanchez and Arturo Lopez; and his nephew, Vincent Roehrig.
Saul experimento la vida en otras dimensiones, donde el estaba viviendo desde hace mucho tiempo y es donde el ahora esta. El se sentia muy agusto ahi. El esta en su paraiso.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Responsible virus protection measures are encouraged. The family will host a luncheon and video/photo viewing at his father's house.
Thank you all for all your prayers and warm words.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
