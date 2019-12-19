DELPHOS — Saralea “Sally” Weber, 87, Delphos, formerly of Defiance, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos. Schaffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
9:00AM-10:45AM
Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
Dec 27
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM
St. John Catholic Church
510 Jackson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
