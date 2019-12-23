DELPHOS — Saralea “Sally” Weber, 87, Delphos, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away early Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos, Ohio.
She was born March 31, 1932, to the late Clinton and Hazel (Nephew) Skees in Defiance, Ohio. On March 31, 1951, she married Wilfred “Bill” Weber, who preceded her in death on May 28, 2009.
Sally was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Defiance. She worked at Ohio Art in Bryan, and for several years as a dispatcher for the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office until her retirement.
Sally is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Teri) Weber of Sarasota, Fla., and Eric (Jennifer) Lirot of Delphos, Ohio. She was a proud grandmother to seven grandchildren, Samantha and Connor Weber, and Trevor, Emma, Sophia, Viviene, and Adam Lirot; and one great-grandson, Jacob S. Leach Jr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Weber; and three brothers, Richard, Lawrence and Jim Skees.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
