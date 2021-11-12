Sarah Epple

Defiance — Sarah J. Epple, age 43 of Defiance, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at her home in Defiance.
She was born on October 5, 1978, to the late Terrance and Kim (Ankney) Epple in Defiance, Ohio. Sarah graduated from Good Samaritan School. She worked for Quadco for several years as a material handler and was a member of DASH. She enjoyed arts and crafts, pets and animals, music and socializing with her friends from work.
Sarah is survived by her sisters, Melanie (Dan Hamminga) Epple of Three Rivers, Michigan, and Shayna Gonzales of Defiance, her brother, Zachary Epple of Defiance, nieces and nephews, Austin, Timothy, Lillian, Leviticus and Zyon, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be sadly missed by her friend and caregiver, Lisa Froelich, and the staff at Easy Living.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 2-6 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home South in Defiance, Lawson/Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton Street. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Perry Porter officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Ft. Defiance Humane Society, or to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
