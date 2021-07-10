Napoleon — Sara Contreras, age 41, of Napoleon, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on October 12, 1979, to Benjamin and Cecilia (Salinas) Vargas Malave in Fort Myers, Florida. In 2016 she married Gregory Contreras, who survives.
Sara was a member of El Cordero De Dios Pentecostal Church in Fort Myers, Florida. She treasured her time spent with her family as a homemaker. She enjoyed garage sales, swimming, cooking, eating, watching her favorite television shows and playing bingo.
Sara will be sadly missed by her husband, Gregory Contreras of Napoleon, her father, Benjamin Vargas Malave of Defiance, and her children: Esperanza Salinas, Sebastian Castrejon, Juliani Castrejon, and Luna Contreras, all of Napoleon, and her siblings; David Rhodes Sr. of Cape Coral, Florida, Kathy (Aurelio) Velasquez of Ft. Myers, Florida, Linda (Robert) Alford of Tiffin, Ohio, Helen (Frederick) Harris of Napoleon, Ohio, Ben (Carrie) Vargas of Oregon, Ohio, Miguel (Dana) Vargas of Cape Coral, Florida, and Julio Vargas of Napoleon. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Cecilia (Salinas) Vargas, her children, Joel Castrejon, and Thalia Contreras, her brother, Robert Vargas, her aunt, Lupe Garza, and her uncle, John Salinas.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A vigil service will be at 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the funeral home, with Deacon John Weber officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.