Sara Barnett

Melbourne, Fla. — Sara Ann Barnett, 96, of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in Rockledge, Florida.
She was born on October 10, 1924, to Clarence and Mabel (Baum) Max in Defiance, Ohio. In 1947, she married William Barnett, who preceded her in death on April 28, 2018. Aviation was her passion. She was one of the pioneer female pilots in the United States. When she was younger, she would wash airplanes at the Defiance Airport in exchange for flying lessons. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and genealogy. Sara was a very loving wife and mother and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Sara is survived by her son, Thomas Barnett of Melbourne, Florida, her sister-in-law, Vivian Jean Wagner of Defiance, two nieces, Nancy Donze of Bryan, Ohio, and Loraine McCann of Defiance, and her nephew, Burton Wagner of Defiance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Barnett and her daughter, Patricia Ann Barnett.
All services for Sara are private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
