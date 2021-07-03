Sandy Scott

Defiance — Sandy Lee Scott, age 78, of Defiance, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born on May 6, 1943, to John and Evelyn (Nolan) Davis in Columbus, Ohio. She married Homer Scott, and although they had divorced, they remained close friends over the years. Sandy worked for over 25 years at Campbell's Soup Company until her retirement in 2008. She enjoyed playing Bingo and watching game shows and The Golden Girls. Sandy was a huge fan of NASCAR and Richard Petty. Sandy was devoted to her family, and cherished her time spent with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Sandy is survived by her son, Brian (Sue) Scott of Defiance, and three daughters, Valerie (Gary) McFall of Edgewood, New Mexico, Wanda (David) Rodriquez of Aurora, Colorado, and Shannon (Greg) Smith of Defiance. She also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren, Nathan (Audry) Dautenhahn, Rachel (Max) Powders, Jordan Dautenhahn, Jordan Scott, Josh Scott, Jake McFall, Bradley, Alyssa, Calvin and Dominique Rodriguez, and Chase, Dylan and Zach Smith, seven great-grandchildren, Noah, Levi, Zeke, and Zoey Dautenhahn, and Ella, Nixon and Matix Powders, her brothers, John (Cindy) Davis of Thornville, Ohio, and Joe Davis of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and her sisters, Patty (Ed) Loggins of Gahanna, Ohio, and Christy (Ernie) Willison of Thornville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Raymond and Patrick Davis, and sisters Rita Danner and Anne Marie Landis.
Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
