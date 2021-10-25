Sandra Tyler

Hicksville — Sandra E. Tyler, 69 years, of Hicksville, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, Ohio.
Sandra was born October 11, 1952, in Van Wert, Ohio, the daughter of the late Merle and Mary (Stuttler) Waldron. She was a 1970 graduate of Fairview High School. Sandra married Frederick Dove, and the marriage dissolved. She then married John W. Tyler, and he preceded her in death on October 25, 2016. Sandra was a machine operator for the Trident Corporation, Hicksville, for many years. Sandra had a passion for exploring genealogy. She loved to dig into family trees and discover where the family originated. She was an avid reader and liked to knit and crochet. Sandra loved spending time with family and friends, whenever she could, creating memories that last a lifetime.
Surviving is her daughter, Mary (Joe) Morabito of Dublin, California; one granddaughter, Sofia Morabito; five siblings, Pam Fraley of Hicksville, Ohio, Barb (Gordon) Smith of Spencerville, Indiana, Deb (Jim) Mellon of Hicksville, Ohio, Roxanna (Todd) Snyder of Hicksville, Ohio, and Patricia Wyse of Archbold, Ohio. Former spouse, Frederick Dove of Grand Banks, Newfoundland. She was preceded in death by her parents; second husband, John Tyler; two brothers, Mike Waldron, and Merle Waldron; brothers-in-law Jack Fraley and Doug Wyse.
To honor Sandra's wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Lynn Street, Hicksville, Ohio.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
