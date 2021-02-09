Sandra Schindler

Defiance — Sandra Sue (Ferree) Schindler, 71, Defiance, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Born in Jackson, Michigan, on January 9, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Mildred (Kinnaman) Ferree. On February 26, 1972, she married the late Richard L. Schindler. They were devoted in marriage for 39 years.
Sandy was a proud member of Moose Lodge, Defiance Eagles and the YMCA. She enjoyed dancing and spending time with her friends and family. Sandy was a kind soul who was a joy to be around, and will be deeply missed. Challenging her cousins, nieces and nephews to a game of Yahtzee or poker was always fun.
Sandy is survived by her sister, Linda (Gene) Weidner of Montpelier, Ohio; her nieces, Christy (Philip) Mann of Angola, Ind., and DiAnn (Jason) Smith of Auburn, Ind.; her great-nephews, Andrew (Brianna) Mann and Josh Mann; and her great-nieces, Rebecca Mann, Paige Smith and Mallery (Kameron) Aborn; and great-great-nephews, Jaedon and Lukas Mann, and Luke and Owen Funk.
Sandy would like to thank the skilled and compassionate staff of The OSU James Cancer Center and Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, who took such great care of her.
Friends and family are invited to call from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. The funeral will be private, with Deacon Mark Homier officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the OSU James Cancer Center, 460 W. 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, 43210. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
