Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Windy with showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling sharply to near 45. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.