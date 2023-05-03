Sandra Goodwin

DEFIANCE — Sandra Kay "Sandy" Goodwin, 76, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born in Hamler, Ohio, on January 6, 1947, to the late Anthony and Lottie (Fackler) Keehn. Sandy worked for over 40 years at LaChoy Foods until her retirement in 2013. She was a member of Defiance Moose Lodge 2094. In her leisure time she enjoyed shopping, her flower gardens, going to casinos and pull tabs. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Christine Waxler of Defiance, her fiancé of 39 years, Don "Skip" Hardy Jr. of Defiance, two grandchildren, Chelsie Waxler of Butler, Indiana, and Brandon Edwards of Defiance, three great-grandsons, Joey and Jacob Grubb and Jett Moore, and her sister, Shirley Keller of Lima, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Roger Meyer, brothers, Kenny and Tony Keehn, and her sisters, Doris Snyder, Virginia Butler and Mary Schuller.
A celebration of life will be held at Defiance Moose Lodge on Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
