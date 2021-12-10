Sammie DeRossett

Sherwood — Sammie C. DeRossett, 87 years, of Sherwood, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Defiance, Ohio.
Sam was born November 26, 1934, in Albany, Kentucky, the son of the late Walter and Dessie (Thomas) DeRossett. Sam was an Army veteran serving from 1956-58. Sam married Ann Louise Harp on June 23, 1956, and she survives. Sam began his working career at Johns Manville, where he worked in maintenance for 17 years. Sam later was an entrepreneur owning DeRossett's in Sherwood until his retirement. He was a member of the Sherwood United Methodist Church, Sherwood VFW Post 5665, Hicksville American Legion Post 223 and the AMVETS Post 54. Sam enjoyed collecting old cars, jukeboxes, pool tables, shuffleboards and video games. He treasured the time he could spend with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Ann of Sherwood; two children, Glen (Cathy) DeRossett of Sherwood and Barbara DeRossett Moore of Sherwood; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Glen DeRossett; three sisters, Ruby Morrison, Louise Thompson and Ella Jean Anderson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, beginning at 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 E. Elm St., Sherwood. Memorial services for Sam will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Boyd Shugert officiating. Inurnment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by the combined unity of the Sherwood VFW Post 5665 and the Hicksville American Legion Post 223.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to The American Heart Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
