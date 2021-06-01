Defiance — Sally Jo Grosenbacher, 65, of Defiance, passed away on Friday morning, May 28, 2021, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

She was born on November 21, 1955, to Elmer and Mary (Nicholls) Sweinhagen in Defiance, Ohio. On November 28, 1998, she married Kim Grosenbacher, who survives.

Sally formerly worked as a social worker for several years. She was dedicated to her family and her Lutheran faith. In her leisure time she enjoyed gardening. Her most cherished times were spent with her grandchildren, whom she loved and adored with all her heart.

Sally will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Kim Grosenbacher of Defiance, her son, Skyler L. Grosenbacher of Pataskala, Ohio, and her daughters, Dacie Strong and Jessica (Tres) Pitre, all of Alton, Illinois, Kristi (Earl) Warner of Pataskala, Ohio, and Brooklyn (Jay) Harper of Whitesburg, Georgia. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, and her sisters, Sharon (John) Walker and Sue (Greg) Brown, all of Defiance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Sweinhagen, and sister-in-law, Jill Grosenbacher.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. David Brobston officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Heifer Project International. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

