Ruth Timbrook

Hicksville — Ruth Elnora (Schliesser) Timbrook, age 84, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021.
She was born on September 26, 1936, in Mark Center, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Bertha Schliesser (Swinehart). She married the love of her life, David Timbrook of Hicksville, Ohio, on April 17, 1955, who also preceded her in death on October 24, 2017. Ruth worked as a cook at the Hicksville High School and as a clerk for Defiance County Child Support Services. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also kept up with her high school friends and loved socializing with her card club. Ruth was a longtime member of Cornerstone Church, Hicksville, Ohio.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Terry) Freeman of Hicksville, Ohio and son, Tom (Rhonda) Timbrook of Hicksville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Marie (Dave) Goebel of Montpelier, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jared (Cory) Timbrook, Monica (Ben) Moser, Jenna (Larry) DuBose, Nicole (Mike) Gerhardt, Logan (Amber) Timbrook and Madison (Andrew) VonGunten, as well as 15 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were her sister, Patricia Wright and son, Terry Timbrook.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. at Hicksville Cornerstone Church, 232 W. Arthur St., Hicksville, OH 43526, with Pastors Jack Teeple and A.J. Swanson officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to: Hicksville Cornerstone Church Mission Fund in memory of Ruth. However, if flowers are being sent, they may be delivered to the church on Friday between 9-11 a.m. For additional information and to view Ruth's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
