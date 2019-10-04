ARCHBOLD — Ruth E. Short, 70, Archbold, passed away Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.
She was born April 13, 1949, at Bellefontaine, the daughter of Lester and Dorothy (Blough) Roth, and married Thomas Short on June 27, 1970. A resident of the Archbold area since 1970, she was a homemaker, assisted her husband on the farm and a childcare provider in her home for more than 20 years. She enjoyed playing table games, reading and watching sports. Ruth was an active member of Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold, where she served as a Sunday school and Bible school teacher, an elder and in numerous other volunteer positions.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; three daughters, Kerrin (Stuart) Moeller of Portland, Ore., Kendral (John) Grzywinski of Frisco, Texas, and Kristin (Jeremy) Newman of Roanoke, Va.; four grandchildren; two brothers, Rich (Alvina) Roth of Luray, Va., and Ken (Terri) Roth of Harrisonburg, Va.; and one sister, Jean (Bill) Hawk of Harrisonburg, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be held Monday at 5 p.m. at Zion Mennonite Church, with Pastors Cliff Brubaker, Sue Short and Corben Weaver Boshart officiating. Interment will precede in the North Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Zion Church from 3–8 p.m. Sunday. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be divided between several of Ruth’s favorite charities. www.ShortFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.