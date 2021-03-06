Ruth Schofield

Defiance — Ruth A. (Schindler) Schofield, 74, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 2, 2021, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born on September 17, 1946, to George and Gertrude (Wisda) Schindler in Defiance, Ohio. Ruth was an active member of The Church of Latter-day Saints. Her interests included family, gardening, crocheting for the children's home, and reading. She enjoyed doing genealogy work and devoted much of her time and energy to family.
Mrs. Schofield is survived by her husband, Robert; her sisters, Ann Siep and Caroline Fox; her brothers, George and Tom Schindler; her children, Tina Stone and Tara Folks; and stepson Scott (Susan) Schofield. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Dallin Folks, Amanda Schofield, and Kasie Lee; two great-grandchildren; many, dearly loved nieces and nephews; and she was also a nanny to Robert "Robbie" Zeigler.
There will be no visitation or services at her request. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.