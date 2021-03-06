Ruth Schofield

Defiance — Ruth A. (Schindler) Schofield, 74, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday evening, March 2, 2021, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.

She was born on September 17, 1946, to George and Gertrude (Wisda) Schindler in Defiance, Ohio. Ruth was an active member of The Church of Latter-day Saints. Her interests included family, gardening, crocheting for the children's home, and reading. She enjoyed doing genealogy work and devoted much of her time and energy to family.

Mrs. Schofield is survived by her husband, Robert; her sisters, Ann Siep and Caroline Fox; her brothers, George and Tom Schindler; her children, Tina Stone and Tara Folks; and stepson Scott (Susan) Schofield. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Dallin Folks, Amanda Schofield, and Kasie Lee; two great-grandchildren; many, dearly loved nieces and nephews; and she was also a nanny to Robert "Robbie" Zeigler.

There will be no visitation or services at her request. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

